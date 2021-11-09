Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$70.92

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$38.22 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

