Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price at $23.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,881,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
