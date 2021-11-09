Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Target Price at $23.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,881,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

