Brokerages Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $25.64

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at about $9,902,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Switch by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35 and a beta of 0.69. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

