Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target at $3.07

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 16,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,589. The stock has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.