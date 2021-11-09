Brokers Offer Predictions for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 386.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

