Brokers Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

