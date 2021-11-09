Brokers Offer Predictions for Tutor Perini Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE TPC opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $738.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 291.3% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.4% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

