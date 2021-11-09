Brokers Set Expectations for Assurant, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $161.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

