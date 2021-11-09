Brokers Set Expectations for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.73 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

