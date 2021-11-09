Brokers Set Expectations for Regency Centers Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

