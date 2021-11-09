Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 84,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.