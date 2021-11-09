Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

