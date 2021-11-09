Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,561 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,561 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,631,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,578,000 after acquiring an additional 191,187 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.