Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

