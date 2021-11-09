Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.