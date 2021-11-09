Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.22, with a volume of 1849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

