Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

