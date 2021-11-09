Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up approximately 3.3% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Brunswick worth $20,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Brunswick by 116,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Brunswick by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 57,831 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,447. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

