BTC Lite (BTCL) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $63,369.96 and $14.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 168.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00224568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00094749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

