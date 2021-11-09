BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.39 on Monday. BTRS has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng purchased 47,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $59,541,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $40,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $23,152,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

