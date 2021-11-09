BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

BTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of BTRS opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

