Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $69.94 million and $10.56 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00006132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,653 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,653 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

