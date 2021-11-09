Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNR opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -1.79.

BNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

