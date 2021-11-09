Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Cabot’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 4,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

