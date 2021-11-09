Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.37

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.37 and last traded at $179.08, with a volume of 7859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

