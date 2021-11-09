CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$41.90 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$25.06 and a 1 year high of C$42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

