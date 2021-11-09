CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million.
Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$41.90 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$25.06 and a 1 year high of C$42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.35.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
