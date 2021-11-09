Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 500,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

