Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

