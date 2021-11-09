California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

