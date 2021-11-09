California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

TRNO opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

