California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.41 and a 52-week high of $282.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,992 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

