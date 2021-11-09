California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Asana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.