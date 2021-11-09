California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,482 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Avnet worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

