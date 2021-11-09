Canaccord Genuity Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $15.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in bluebird bio by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

