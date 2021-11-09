Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$61.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 106.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$62.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.73.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

