Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$61.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.73. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.75. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total value of C$1,231,205.17.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

