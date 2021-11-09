Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,158,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,628,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.