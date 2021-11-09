Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,390 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Fanhua worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 1,209.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.65. Fanhua Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

