Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,980 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 300,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $3,678,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.