Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 456,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,389,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 1,836,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,444,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,906 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 973,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

