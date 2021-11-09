Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,714 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

