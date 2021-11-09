Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.90.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.