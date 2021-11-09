Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.26.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$55.19. The company has a market cap of C$63.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,972 shares of company stock worth $7,918,644.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

