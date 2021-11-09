Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) Director Thomas William Clarke Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) Director Thomas William Clarke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$10,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns -15,000 shares in the company, valued at C($10,650).

Cannabix Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.95.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

