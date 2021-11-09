Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last ninety days. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

