Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,711 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 732,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.