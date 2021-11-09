Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,554,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,199,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 115,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

