Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 12,990 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

