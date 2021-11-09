Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 381,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,674 shares in the company, valued at $20,850,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,425 shares of company stock worth $5,685,402. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.