Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.14.

CDLX opened at $89.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $1,647,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,176,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

